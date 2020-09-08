Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 175,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,277. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

