Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 855 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,609,000 after buying an additional 974,006 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in HP by 100.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $327,286,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 410,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,297. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

