Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 680 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

