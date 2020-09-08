Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 651 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,072. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $219.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

