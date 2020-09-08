Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 630 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 101,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $8.31 on Tuesday, reaching $324.80. 50,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,356. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.