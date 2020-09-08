Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New $922,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

