Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New $922,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RTX traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
