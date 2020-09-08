Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 699,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 55,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

