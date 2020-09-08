Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

