Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,909. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.