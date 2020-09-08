Smithfield Trust Co. Has $681,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. 67,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

