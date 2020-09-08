Smithfield Trust Co. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.04.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 442,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,687,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.89. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

