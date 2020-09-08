Smithfield Trust Co. Has $545,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,071. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

