Smithfield Trust Co. Has $502,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.