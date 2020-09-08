Smithfield Trust Co. Has $404,000 Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.87. 220,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.