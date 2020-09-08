Smithfield Trust Co. Has $378,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

YUM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,238. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

