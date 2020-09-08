Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,473 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 896.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 221,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,103. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

