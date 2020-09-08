Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.15. 14,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

