Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,869,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Shares of APD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.58. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

