Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.5% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 69,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.44. The company had a trading volume of 65,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

