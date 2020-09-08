Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.50. 405,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,885,290. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

