Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $900,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,749.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,064,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,041 shares of company stock worth $158,367,738 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $250.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

