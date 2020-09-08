Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CarMax by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $106.17. 17,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,304. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

