Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 2,498 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 67,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

