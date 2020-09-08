Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 176.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 14,458.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Western Digital by 476.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 710,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 27.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,679. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.