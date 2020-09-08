Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $318,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $3,571,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.27. 187,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,375. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

