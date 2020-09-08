Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.18. Silver Range Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 7,400 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

