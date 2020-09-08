Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives $10.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 52,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

