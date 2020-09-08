Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $1.20. Shopify posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

NYSE SHOP traded down $35.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $937.10. 67,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,281. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,595.09, a PEG ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,015.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.