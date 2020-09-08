ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 151,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 108,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,645.23.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

