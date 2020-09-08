Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $7,790,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. 15,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,712. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

