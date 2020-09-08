SelfSell (SSC) Market Cap Hits $46,965.12

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SelfSell has a market cap of $46,965.12 and $65.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027241 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

