Secureworks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCWX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

