Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,084 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.26. 24,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,622. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.