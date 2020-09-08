Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €101.64 ($119.58).

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of SU stock traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €105.50 ($124.12). 712,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.12. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

