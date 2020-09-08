Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Cut by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,073 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 588,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 59,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schlumberger by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,818,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 627,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,554. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

