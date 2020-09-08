Samoth Oilfield (CVE:SCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Samoth Oilfield Inc. (CVE:SCD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Samoth Oilfield (CVE:SCD)

Samoth Oilfield Inc engages in the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company's producing properties comprise the Garrington property that include 3 producing wells located to the west of Red Deer, Alberta; and the Willesden Green property, which consists of 3 gas wells located to the east of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Samoth Oilfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samoth Oilfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.