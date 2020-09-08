salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.93. The stock had a trading volume of 488,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,041 shares of company stock worth $158,367,738. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.