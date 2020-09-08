SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Cap of $173,382.22

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $173,382.22 and approximately $974,009.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00487465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000562 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006074 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001806 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,080,211 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,572 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.