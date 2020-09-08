Ryo Currency Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $244,223.15 and $174.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,144.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.38 or 0.03374957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.02217083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00469982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00797402 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00586612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00050334 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012787 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 23,398,767 coins and its circulating supply is 23,281,454 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

