RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.60 ($7.09).
Several analysts recently weighed in on RSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 440.90 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.80 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 585.40 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.