RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.60 ($7.09).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 440.90 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.80 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 585.40 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Equities analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9996904 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

