RPICoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, RPICoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $29,204.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00060774 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 135.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,003,292,978 coins and its circulating supply is 963,281,042 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

