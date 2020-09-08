Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$1.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

ROOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,722. Roots has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

