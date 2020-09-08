Richard Tong Sells 2,914 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $147,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 3,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,865. The company has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 357.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

