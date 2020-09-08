RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.38. RHC Capital shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 21,985 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About RHC Capital (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

