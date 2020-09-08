Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Stake Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,268 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.68% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,978 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,165. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.