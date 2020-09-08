Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and O2Micro International (NYSE:OIIM)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MaxLinear and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 5.20 -$19.90 million $0.42 53.71 O2Micro International $60.93 million 1.21 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -9.66

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -18.07% 3.13% 1.83% O2Micro International 0.64% -0.52% -0.44%

Summary

MaxLinear beats O2Micro International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

