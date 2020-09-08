Reviewing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ladder Capital 0 1 5 1 3.00

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $46.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $12.66, suggesting a potential upside of 63.74%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 19.46% 3.83% 2.34% Ladder Capital 11.78% 7.38% 1.70%

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 17.75 $8.38 million $1.77 26.85 Ladder Capital $504.89 million 1.84 $122.64 million $1.45 5.33

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Community Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

