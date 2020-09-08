Reviewing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bilibili and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 15.75 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -82.49 CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.36 $82.77 million $3.04 13.45

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.49% -22.84% -10.54% CSG Systems International 7.66% 23.24% 7.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67 CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $37.79, indicating a potential downside of 19.64%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Bilibili on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.