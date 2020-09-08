Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.02. 205,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

