Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 105.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM remained flat at $$86.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,128. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOGM shares. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.